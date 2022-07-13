 
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Veteran star Tanveer Jamal passes away after battling cancer

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Prominent Pakistani television figure, Tanveer Jamal, breathed his last in Japan on Wednesday after long battle with cancer at age 62.

The actor - producer was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016 but recovered from it and made a comeback to television dramas.

However, he was diagnosed with the disease for the second time last year while he was shooting for drama serial Mere Apne.

He later moved to Japan for the treatment of the deadly disease in May 2022 and even asked his fans to pray for his recovery.

Jamal was famed for his acting prowess and has a 35-year-long acting career to his name. He has even received accolade for his amazing performance from PTV.

The late star rose to prominence when he directed and produced drama serial Godfather for a private production.

Jamal has left behind a Japanese wife and three kids.

