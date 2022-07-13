Lisa Marie Presley remembers her late son on 2nd death anniversary

Lisa Marie Presley remembered her late son Benjamin Keough in a heart-touching post on social media.



On Tuesday, Presley, 54, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin on the second anniversary of her son's death.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 54-year-old daughter of legendary crooner Elvis Presley shared an unseen photo of herself with her son, whom she lost to suicide in 2020.

"Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of the design on their skin.

"It's a Celtic eternity knot," she explained. "Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally."



"We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond.," Presley added.

His sister Riley Keough also honored her brother on Tuesday by posting a throwback photo of herself smiling as she stood alongside Benjamin.



Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27.