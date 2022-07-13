 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Lisa Marie Presley remembers her late son on 2nd death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Lisa Marie Presley remembers her late son on 2nd death anniversary
Lisa Marie Presley remembers her late son on 2nd death anniversary

Lisa Marie Presley remembered her late son Benjamin Keough in a heart-touching post on social media.

On Tuesday, Presley, 54, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin on the second anniversary of her son's death.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 54-year-old daughter of legendary crooner Elvis Presley shared an unseen photo of herself with her son, whom she lost to suicide in 2020.

"Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of the design on their skin.

"It's a Celtic eternity knot," she explained. "Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally."

"We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond.," Presley added.

His sister Riley Keough also honored her brother on Tuesday by posting a throwback photo of herself smiling as she stood alongside Benjamin.

Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’
Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why

Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why
Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique

Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique
Amber Heard branded ‘golddigger’ after Johnny Depp lawsuit

Amber Heard branded ‘golddigger’ after Johnny Depp lawsuit
Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal

Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal
Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo

Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo
Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead

Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘has publishers nervous’ in warning to the Firm

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘has publishers nervous’ in warning to the Firm
Johnny Depp shades ‘fickle’ Hollywood, Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp shades ‘fickle’ Hollywood, Amber Heard?
Prince Harry can finally break Prince Charles, William’s trust with second Oprah interview?

Prince Harry can finally break Prince Charles, William’s trust with second Oprah interview?
David Beckham’s stalker reveals motives for stalking his daughter Harper

David Beckham’s stalker reveals motives for stalking his daughter Harper

Key nominations for 74th Emmy Awards

Key nominations for 74th Emmy Awards

Latest

view all