Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice seen with Meghan Markle's best friend

Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi met with one of Meghan Markle's closest friends last week.

Beatrice and Edoardo appeared with fashion designer Misha Nonoo and her billionaire husband Mike Hess at Oswald's private members' club in Mayfair for a double date on Monday night.

The royals are said to have left the venue just after midnight with Mike blowing a kiss to them as they departed.

Nonoo, who donned a monochrome stripy dress with black sandals at her meeting with the royal couple, is one of the best friends of the Duchess of Sussex. She reportedly played matchmaker to Prince Harry and Meghan who met during a blind date in 2016.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 33, looked chic in a black dress, while Edo rocked a navy blazer and pants  paired with a white shirt.

Beatrice has been seen on a number of social occasions in recent months including a trip to Glastonbury, Royal Ascot, and a Rolling Stones Concert in just a matter of weeks.

