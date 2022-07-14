Prince Harry’s mental health message slammed as ‘insulting’

file footage

Prince Harry attracted online backlash once again this week after a new promotional video of his for a mental health start-up was ill-received by Britons, reported Express UK.

The Duke of Sussex was slammed for being ‘insulting’ to qualified mental health professionals after he preached about ‘peak mental fitness’ in a new video promoting the Silicon Valley start-up Better Up.

In the video, Prince Harry asked people to focus more on ‘flexing their minds’ than ‘fixing’ them, however, not many netizens agreed with his promotional message, with some taking to Twitter to slam the Duke.

Express UK quoted one user as saying: “What would he know about that?”

Another Twitter user said: “Yet another subject about which he knows nothing,” and one other added: “Insulting to qualified graduates in the field.”



