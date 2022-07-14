Prince Charles, Camilla’s scandalous chat MOCKED by Princess Diana: Details

file footage

Princess Diana reportedly ‘mocked’ Prince Charles and Camilla’s extremely lewd chats that were leaked to British tabloids in the early ‘90s during the breakdown of her marriage with the future King, reported Express UK.



The claims were made by Diana’s former personal protection officer, Ken Wharfe, who wrote about Diana’s reaction to the leak in his 2017 book Guarding Diana: Protecting the Princess Around the World.

As per Wharfe: “The backlash was savage. Establishment figures normally loyal to future King and country were appalled, and some questioned the Prince's suitability to rule.”

He then added: “Cartoonists lampooned him in the press. One cartoon, featuring him talking dirty to his plants, particularly amused Princess Diana, who collapsed into fits of giggles on seeing it.”

The scandal in question involved transcripts of a phone call between Charles and Camilla, published about a year after the formal separation between Charles and Diana.

The leak came after Charles and Camilla’s affair was exposed by Diana in a tell-all biography was penned by Andrew Morton, however, the crude content of the phone call managed to make global headlines at the time.