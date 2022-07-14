 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Quavo addresses leaked video of elevator fight with Saweetie

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Quavo addresses leaked video of elevator fight with Saweetie

Quavo discussed the elevator footage with his former Saweetie that was leaked recently.

After TMZ released security footage of their dispute in March 2021, the same month they split up, the Deadz rapper admitted in a recent interview that he did not like how the public perceived him.

The American artist also told the GQ, “If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period”.

He added, “I don't like what people think. When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”

The incident occurred in 2020, and the security video appeared to show Saweetie, 29, and Quavo, 31, fighting as they entered an elevator over an orange Call of Duty case. The rapper from "My Type" was then seen appearing to be pushed to the ground, where she remained for the entirety of their elevator ride.

As Saweetie limped off, Quavo brought the case outside and used it to prop open the elevator door.

More From Entertainment:

Hailie Jade uses father Eminem's name for new project

Hailie Jade uses father Eminem's name for new project

Snoop Dogg puts smile on Jennifer Aniston and Jason Momoa's faces

Snoop Dogg puts smile on Jennifer Aniston and Jason Momoa's faces
Piers Morgan pits Tom Cruise, Mickey Rourke against each other

Piers Morgan pits Tom Cruise, Mickey Rourke against each other

Bradley Cooper is dating Hillary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin: report

Bradley Cooper is dating Hillary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin: report

'Better Call Saul' actor opens up about on-set heart attack

'Better Call Saul' actor opens up about on-set heart attack

Former boyfriend extols Jennifer Lopez

Former boyfriend extols Jennifer Lopez

Prince Charles, Camilla’s scandalous chat MOCKED by Princess Diana: Details

Prince Charles, Camilla’s scandalous chat MOCKED by Princess Diana: Details
Prince William finding it very hard to move on from Harry's allegations, claims expert

Prince William finding it very hard to move on from Harry's allegations, claims expert
Prince Harry’s mental health message slammed as ‘insulting’

Prince Harry’s mental health message slammed as ‘insulting’

Kate Middleton hit with tragedy after close friend’s untimely death

Kate Middleton hit with tragedy after close friend’s untimely death
Kate Middleton and Prince William won't meet Meghan and Harry during US tour, claims royal expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William won't meet Meghan and Harry during US tour, claims royal expert
Reese Witherspoon serves a killer look in green miniskirt and white top

Reese Witherspoon serves a killer look in green miniskirt and white top

Latest

view all