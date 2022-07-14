Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still ‘public pariahs’: report

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have yet to be accepted by the public and are still considered ‘pariahs’.



An inside source close to Elle magazine made this claim just recently.

“They aren't part of the [working] royal family anymore, and that's a decision they have taken but maybe [the public] hasn't quite accepted that yet.”

“Yes, they were low-key. They paid their respects and went home. They were really here to see the Queen, and they did.”

This claim comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘purposefully’ made their UK trip short in order to rush home, leaving long before the Trooping of Color parade, especially after being told that only senior members could watch on the balcony.

