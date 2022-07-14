 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’
Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’

Former US President Barack Obama is now an Emmy nominee. He scored a nomination for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for narrating the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks.

On Tuesday, the two-term Democrat, 60, received a nod in the Outstanding Narrator category for this year’s Emmys.

Our Great National Parks is a five-part series highlighting the beauty and wildlife at national parks in the US, Indonesia, Kenya and Chile, among other places.

Obama will be competing against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for History channel’s Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War, David Attenborough for Discovery+’s The Mating Game, W. Kamau Bell for Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby and Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o for Discovery+’s Serengeti II.

Obama has already won two spoken-word album Grammy Awards for the audiobooks of his memoirs Dreams From My Father and The Audacity of Hope.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 12.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry accused of 'insulting qualified graduates' with mental fitness video

Prince Harry accused of 'insulting qualified graduates' with mental fitness video
Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot

Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t hack it’ in Hollywood: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t hack it’ in Hollywood: report
‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note

‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note
Brad Pitt’s trip to visit kids means ‘a lot’ to Angelina Jolie: ‘She’s relieved’

Brad Pitt’s trip to visit kids means ‘a lot’ to Angelina Jolie: ‘She’s relieved’
Kate Middleton tells Novak Djokovic all of her children are 'keen' to learn tennis

Kate Middleton tells Novak Djokovic all of her children are 'keen' to learn tennis
Kate Middleton smile proves Duchess has unwavering presence like Queen

Kate Middleton smile proves Duchess has unwavering presence like Queen
Emily Blunt reveals how acting impacted her childhood stutter

Emily Blunt reveals how acting impacted her childhood stutter
Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat after posting their DMs, ‘No hard feelings’

Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat after posting their DMs, ‘No hard feelings’

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan
Jennifer Lopez looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous plaid jacket: Pics

Jennifer Lopez looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous plaid jacket: Pics
Jury throws shade at Amber Heard 'dumb' lawyers?

Jury throws shade at Amber Heard 'dumb' lawyers?

Latest

view all