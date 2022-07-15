Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling ‘really weird’ in limbo since US move

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly gone into ‘limbo’ since their move to the US, all due to their ‘play royal’ attitude.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this claim in her interview with TMZ journalists Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

There, she was quoted saying, "They are in this really weird place of being royalty and celebrity… but not enough of either one.

"Really, it’s kind of strange. They’re in this limbo."

Mr Holt and Mr Glyn, co-hosts for the Hollywood Raw podcast, insist that the couple is treated more so like royaty within the US.

According to Mr Holt, "I would say that, that’s probably people over in the UK saying that because here in America, Prince Harry and Meghan are still royalty to us.”

"We don’t care what they think over in the UK… you guys can be mad at them… you can be upset that they left… you can side with whatever you want.

"Sorry, they’re royalty here in America and by all means… dress up, play royal, have a good time… because we are here for it."

Even Mr Glynn agreed and added, " Yeah, no, I agree with Dax. It’s no matter what they do, even though they left the royalty, they are still royalty, they will always be treated as royalty."