 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

What Archie calls parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'Heartwarming'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

What Archie calls parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Heartwarming
What Archie calls parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'Heartwarming'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first born, Archie Harrison, has an adorable name for his parents.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in California along with their children, hinted at what their babies call them in 2021.

For their Christmas card, the couple sent greetings to their loved ones with a photo of Archie.

The card read: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.

"Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."

The couple is also parents to Lilibet Diana, born in 2021, months after Meghan announced her pregnancy at Oprah Winfrey's show.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga thought she’d never perform again: ‘painful nightmare’

Lady Gaga thought she’d never perform again: ‘painful nightmare’
Princess Diana 'still' loved by Britons, Duchess Camilla not forgiven yet

Princess Diana 'still' loved by Britons, Duchess Camilla not forgiven yet
Prince Harry has 'A-Z' things he intends to 'complain' about in new book

Prince Harry has 'A-Z' things he intends to 'complain' about in new book
Prince Harry playing 'games' with silence to generate 'hype' for his book

Prince Harry playing 'games' with silence to generate 'hype' for his book
Princess Diana’s nephew follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle

Princess Diana’s nephew follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle
Chris Rock enjoys romantic vacay with girlfriend as Will Smith still ‘apologetic’

Chris Rock enjoys romantic vacay with girlfriend as Will Smith still ‘apologetic’
Prince William becomes President with new environment role

Prince William becomes President with new environment role
Dakota Johnson’s ‘Persuasion’ fails to impress film critics: ‘Torture’

Dakota Johnson’s ‘Persuasion’ fails to impress film critics: ‘Torture’
Drake's team clears rumors of his arrest in Sweden: Deets inside

Drake's team clears rumors of his arrest in Sweden: Deets inside
Jay Z reacts to reports of his retirement from music: ‘I am terrible at that’

Jay Z reacts to reports of his retirement from music: ‘I am terrible at that’
Elon Musk shares good news amid woes

Elon Musk shares good news amid woes
Kim Kardashian touches down in Australia to meet Pete after crazy split rumours

Kim Kardashian touches down in Australia to meet Pete after crazy split rumours

Latest

view all