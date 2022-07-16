Rapper Kodak Black taken into custody with alleged oxycodone pills, cash possession

American rapper Kodak Black was taken into police custody after he was allegedly found in possession of oxycodone pills and almost $74,960 in cash in his car during a Florida traffic stop.

On Friday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol police pulled Black – born Bill Kahan Kapri, over for a suspected illegal windows tint, darker than the legal limit.

As the cops approached his vehicle, they reportedly smelled marijuana. A search of his truck turned up 31 oxy pills and $74,960 in cash, TMZ reported.

The Codeine Dreaming rapper, 25, was driving a Dodge Durango in Fort Lauderdale. Police further stated that the vehicle’s license and tags were also expired. As per the last reports, Black was taken to Broward County jail on unspecified charges.

Back in 2019, he was arrested for weapons possession and sentenced to four years in prison.