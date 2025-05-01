Ed Sheeran makes shocking confession about painful past behind album 'Play'

Ed Sheeran admits heartbreaking truth about upcoming album 'Play'

Ed Sheeran has made an exciting revelation about his upcoming album, Play.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sheeran shared a teaser of his album, Play, which is scheduled to release on September 12, 2025.

In the caption, the Old Phone singer made a shocking revelation about the making of his album.

Sheeran wrote, “Play was an album that was made as a direct response to the darkest period of my life.”

“Coming out of all of that I just wanted to create joy and technicolour, and explore cultures in the countries I was touring,” he added.

Moreover, Sheeran shared that while he made this album, “all over the world” while touring, he wrapped it up in Goa, India, adding, “and had some of the most fun, explorative creative days of my life.”

Explaining the album, he added, “It’s a real rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish, it encapsulates everything that I love about music, and the fun in it, but also where I am in life as a human, a partner, a father.”

“Going into this album campaign I said to myself ‘I just want everything I do to be fun and playful’ - so that’s why we are building pubs for folk jams, doing gigs on open top busses and singing in pink cowboy hats on bars. The older I get the more I just want to enjoy things, and savour the moments that are mad and chaotic,” the Photograph hitmaker.

While Ed Sheeran’s album, Play is available for preorder, its track Old Phone was also released today.