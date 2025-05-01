Chris Hemsworth teases return to 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Avengers: Doomsday is in the works with several stars returning to Marvel’s tentpole, and one of them is Thor’s star, Chris Hemsworth.



So, the Australian actor, who has been attached to the franchise for more than a decade, took to Instagram to give fans an insight into how he is preparing for the film.

In the clip, Chris is seen boxing against the punching bags with the caption, "A Little Avengers pre-game warm-up, coming in hot."

As the film is set to go on floors, spoilers remain a headache for Marvel. To prevent this, Thunderbolts* star Wyatt Russell told Comic Book, “Media training for Doomsday is they just hold a knife to your neck and said ‘You say anything, and it’s over.’”

In the same interview, his co-star David Harbour opened up about doing a stunt, which, in his words, “It’s the most terrifying stunt imaginable, doing a bunch of interviews where they go, ‘So we hear you’re in Doomsday?’ and he’s just like harnessed up.”

Avengers: Doomsday will be out on May 1, 2026.