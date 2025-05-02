 
Prince William joins King Charles, Queen Camilla for major event without Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince William returned from their anniversary trip to the Isles of Mull

Lifestyle News Desk
May 02, 2025

Prince William hosts event with King Charles, Queen Camilla after anniversary trip
Prince William has joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a major event without Kate Middleton.

On Thursday evening, the Prince of Wales, the King and Queen hosted a special event at Windsor Castle, as reported by GB News.

The event, hosted just a day after Kate and William’s royal visit to the Isles of Mull, honoured recipients of the Victoria Cross and George Cross.

William, Charles and Camilla welcomed Britain’s highest military civilian gallantry award holders at the event. Notably, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla also joined the award holders for a photograph in St George’s Hall.

It is worth mentioning that this event comes after William and Kate’s visit to the Isles of Mull, where they also celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

Moreover, the place also held a special meaning for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are parent to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they first met at University of St Andrews in Scotland.

