Kate Middleton gears up for daughter Charlotte's birthday

Princess Charlotte's celebrating her 10th birthday

Lifestyle News Desk
May 01, 2025

Kate Middleton is gearing up to celebrate Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday on Friday.

The royal family members keep their birthday celebration private but Kate Middleton shared some details during a conversation a few years ago.

According to Express.co.uk, in a conversation with Mary Berry in 2019, Kate said, "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, and I make far too much. But I love it."

Princess Charlotte will be celebrating her birthday alongside her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and her two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Her birthday falls just four days before Meghan Markle celebrates the 6th birthday of her son, Archie, in California.

Charlotte's uncle, Harry, is reportedly travelling to Las Vegas on the day his son turns 6.

