 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton's major fears about their children revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 02, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton make sure all their children feel important
Prince William, Kate Middleton make sure all their children feel 'important'

Prince William and Kate Middleoton’s fears of raising their children have come to light.

As reported by Hello! Magazine, Jo Frost, global parenting expert, has highlighted the Prince and Princess of Wales’ efforts in raising their children.

Kate and William, who are parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are reportedly making sure to raise their children equally, especially after Prince Harry’s revelations in his memoir Spare.

Harry reflected on his feelings of growing up as the “heir and spare” in his autobiography.

“I think William and Catherine understand the importance of nurturing the sibling relationships between the three of them. Dare I say it, in their family, it would never be the 'heir and spare'. It would be about the importance of all of them,” expert noted.

“The understanding that it really takes a team, with the important roles in upholding the crown and the monarchy. And so, we're seeing these very early seeds now, with respect to what it means to support each other and to nurture together,” Jo added.

Notably, something similar was highlighted by royal expert Sharon Carpenter earlier. Speaking to US Weekly, Sharon noted, Prince William is avoiding the “heir and spare” dynamic for their children.

“He and Kate want Charlotte to recognise that she’s her own person with an identity that goes way beyond her place within the royal family,” royal expert added.

It is worth mentioning that recent reports suggest Prince William and Kate Middleton have become more open about their children following the “brutal year” of the Princess of Wales’ cancer journey.

Prince William breaks silence after anniversary trip to Scotland
Prince William breaks silence after anniversary trip to Scotland
'House of the Dragon' star launches major project
'House of the Dragon' star launches major project
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'furious' over Kate Middleton's 'deliberate' move video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'furious' over Kate Middleton's 'deliberate' move
Beyonce applauds her mother Tina Knowles after her book's meteoric success
Beyonce applauds her mother Tina Knowles after her book's meteoric success
Chappell Roan reveals shocking relationship experience
Chappell Roan reveals shocking relationship experience
Prince Edward visits Philadelphia as part of royal duties
Prince Edward visits Philadelphia as part of royal duties
'Flattered' A$AP Rocky makes heartfelt admission about his kids
'Flattered' A$AP Rocky makes heartfelt admission about his kids
Ed Sheeran unveils details for latest album ‘Play'
Ed Sheeran unveils details for latest album ‘Play'