Prince William, Kate Middleton's major fears about their children revealed

Prince William, Kate Middleton make sure all their children feel 'important'

Prince William and Kate Middleoton’s fears of raising their children have come to light.

As reported by Hello! Magazine, Jo Frost, global parenting expert, has highlighted the Prince and Princess of Wales’ efforts in raising their children.

Kate and William, who are parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are reportedly making sure to raise their children equally, especially after Prince Harry’s revelations in his memoir Spare.

Harry reflected on his feelings of growing up as the “heir and spare” in his autobiography.

“I think William and Catherine understand the importance of nurturing the sibling relationships between the three of them. Dare I say it, in their family, it would never be the 'heir and spare'. It would be about the importance of all of them,” expert noted.

“The understanding that it really takes a team, with the important roles in upholding the crown and the monarchy. And so, we're seeing these very early seeds now, with respect to what it means to support each other and to nurture together,” Jo added.

Notably, something similar was highlighted by royal expert Sharon Carpenter earlier. Speaking to US Weekly, Sharon noted, Prince William is avoiding the “heir and spare” dynamic for their children.

“He and Kate want Charlotte to recognise that she’s her own person with an identity that goes way beyond her place within the royal family,” royal expert added.

It is worth mentioning that recent reports suggest Prince William and Kate Middleton have become more open about their children following the “brutal year” of the Princess of Wales’ cancer journey.