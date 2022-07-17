 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt sets summer fashion goals in orange suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Paris photocall

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Brad Pitt sets summer fashion goals in orange suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Paris photocall
Brad Pitt sets summer fashion goals in orange suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Paris photocall

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt has officially kick-started the promotional tour for his new, highly anticipated movie Bullet Train in Paris.

The Oscar-winning star, 58, looked stylish in an orange linen ensemble as he waved to fans while cruising down the Seine River on Saturday, July 16.

He attended the photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly in Paris along with the cast including actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star rocked the summer look with a dark rust shirt underneath the monochromatic suit. He finished off his stylish look with a pair of sunglasses, a gold chain and white sneakers.

Brad Pitt sets summer fashion goals in orange suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Paris photocall
Brad Pitt sets summer fashion goals in orange suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Paris photocall
Brad Pitt sets summer fashion goals in orange suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Paris photocall

He was seen smiling while waving at his fans. Movie’s director and co-producer David Leitch and Kelly McCormick, who are married in real life also attended the event. Joey King also shared some candid photos/video from the Bullet Train Photocall in the French capital.


Bullet Train, which also stars Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock and is based on the popular Japanese novel Maria Beetle, will hit the theatres on August 5.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle boasts about her relationship with tennis star Serena Williams?

Meghan Markle boasts about her relationship with tennis star Serena Williams?
Meghan Markle accused of ‘manipulating’ media over Prince Harry romance

Meghan Markle accused of ‘manipulating’ media over Prince Harry romance
Prince Charles ‘wasn’t allowed’ to marry Camilla earlier for THIS reason

Prince Charles ‘wasn’t allowed’ to marry Camilla earlier for THIS reason
Meghan Markle ‘can’t silence me’, royal author says ahead of bombshell book

Meghan Markle ‘can’t silence me’, royal author says ahead of bombshell book
Penelope Disick takes a jibe at Kendall Jenner in new video

Penelope Disick takes a jibe at Kendall Jenner in new video
What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's £1 million contract with Superdry? Deets inside

What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's £1 million contract with Superdry? Deets inside
Prince Harry ‘convinced’ Meghan she would be ‘as loved as Diana’: Expert

Prince Harry ‘convinced’ Meghan she would be ‘as loved as Diana’: Expert
Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece
Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game

Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game
Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting

Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting
Firm blasted for ‘wrong move’ against Meghan Markle: report

Firm blasted for ‘wrong move’ against Meghan Markle: report
Prince Andrew 'embarrassing' photo that can rock the royals if LEAKED

Prince Andrew 'embarrassing' photo that can rock the royals if LEAKED

Latest

view all