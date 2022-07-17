 
entertainment
Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek serve up some major friendship goals in latest post

Salma Hayek shared glimpses of her day out with her friend Tom Cruise and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

The Eternals star went for dinner with Top Gun: Maverick actor and left fans in awe with their cute bond.

Taking to Instagram, Salma shared a picture and a bunch of videos as they stepped out to grab a bite.

In the picture, Salma walked behind Tom as he tried to make his way inside a restaurant.

Tom cut a dapper figure in a black T-shirt and blue denim and Salma opted for a sheer black top, beige skirt, and a navy blue jacket.

In the next slide, a video, fans surrounded Tom asking for selfies inside a restaurant.

The Mission Impossible star is celebrating the success of his new film by spending time in the UK.

Tom's Top Gun: Maverick, recently surpassed $1 billion at the global box office to become the biggest movie of his career after it premiered in May.

