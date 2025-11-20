 
Kevin Spacey reveals his poor financial condition

Kevin Spacey also reveals the toll on him due to the long legal battles he faced

Geo News Digital Desk
November 20, 2025

After years of legal battles, Kevin Spacey shares the toll it has taken on him, especially financially.

“The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical,” the actor tells The Telegraph.

Due to the fees of his legal cases and other related expenses, Kevin adds, “I've had very little coming in and everything going out.”

The industry also seemingly shunned him after sexual assault claims were levelled at him. Referring to this, he says he is “back to where [he] first started”.

In light of this, the Academy-winning star shares, “You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I'm back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was.”

Further in the interview, Kevin reveals his poor financial situation, revealing he has been homeless for quite some time. 

“Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I'll be able to decide where I want to settle down again."

“I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs, I'm going where the work is. I literally have no home, that's what I'm attempting to explain," he concludes.

It is worth noting that the court in the U.K. did not find Kevin guilty of the sexual assault claims of four men against him in 2023.

