Charli xcx goes on tour in 'The Moment' trailer

A24 drops 'The Moment' trailer starring Charli xcx

A version of herself, Charli xcx, plays in the trailer of The Moment, which A24 dropped.



Aidan Zamiri serves as director on the film, which is based on the pop icon's idea and is produced under the Studio365 banner.

Its logline reads that it follows a rising pop star navigating “the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut."

In addition to the Brat hitmaker, The Moment's cast includes Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Rish Shah, and Jamie Demetriou.

Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powell, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workéyè, Shygirl, and A. G. Cook.

Previously, Charli reflected on her acting career, telling Variety, “I am really enjoying my acting journey. I feel very, very inspired at the moment in that field, I feel unbelievably creative, and I only ever want to do things that inspire me and make me feel energized.”

The Moment will arrive in cinemas in 2026.