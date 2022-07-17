 
Showbiz
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Sushmita Sen has a befitting reply for trolls, says 'I dig deeper than gold'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Sushmita Sen has a befitting reply for trolls, says I dig deeper than gold
Sushmita Sen has a befitting reply for trolls, says 'I dig deeper than gold'

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen gave a befitting reply to nosy fans calling her 'Gold Digger' after Lalit Modi's post.

The glam queen shared a stunning picture of herself from the pool and shared a note shutting down the trolls.

In the picture that Sushmita Sen shared, we can see her sitting at the edge of the infinity pool and posing for the picture showing her back.

Sharing this picture, Susmita also shared a long note which read, “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance."

"It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming….The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!”

Sushmita  further added, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!! #stayblessed #stayhappy #rise #duggadugga #yourstruly.”

Earlier, Lalit Modi had issued a clarification about their wedding rumours and said that they are just dating. However, he also mentioned that they will tie the knot soon. 

Lalit Modi tweeted, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day”. 

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita Sen will be returning as Aarya in the third season of the crime thriller and has begun shooting for the same. 

More From Showbiz:

'Not married, no rings': Sushmita Sen speaks up on her relationship status with Lalit Modi

'Not married, no rings': Sushmita Sen speaks up on her relationship status with Lalit Modi
Lawrence Bishnoi confesses of plotting to murder Salman Khan with rifle

Lawrence Bishnoi confesses of plotting to murder Salman Khan with rifle
Veteran star Tanveer Jamal passes away after battling cancer

Veteran star Tanveer Jamal passes away after battling cancer

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about parenting, says ‘I want to have different dynamic with my children’

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about parenting, says ‘I want to have different dynamic with my children’
Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam send love to fans outside Mannat on Eid

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam send love to fans outside Mannat on Eid

Alia Bhatt wraps shoot of ‘Heart of Stone,’ posts cute snaps with Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt wraps shoot of ‘Heart of Stone,’ posts cute snaps with Gal Gadot
Sara Ali Khan adorably poses with Ibrahim, Jeh and Saif Ali Khan, leaves fans in awe

Sara Ali Khan adorably poses with Ibrahim, Jeh and Saif Ali Khan, leaves fans in awe
Fawad Khan’s grand entry in ‘Ms Marvel’s latest episode breaks the internet

Fawad Khan’s grand entry in ‘Ms Marvel’s latest episode breaks the internet
Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’

Dilip Kumar death anniversary: Saira Banu pens heartbreaking note for ‘Yousuf saheb’
REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps fans on tenterhooks with latest episode

REVIEW: ‘Team Muhafiz’ keeps fans on tenterhooks with latest episode
Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch

Bushra Iqbal shares rare clip of Aamir Liaquat, daughter Dua on his birthday: Watch
India's Kapil Sharma show copy of Pakistani concept: Tabish Hashmi

India's Kapil Sharma show copy of Pakistani concept: Tabish Hashmi

Latest

view all