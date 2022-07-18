 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle waging a war she’s ‘not suited for’: ‘Classless!’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Meghan Markle waging a war she’s ‘not suited for’: ‘Classless!’
Meghan Markle waging a war she’s ‘not suited for’: ‘Classless!’

Meghan Markle accused of being ‘unsuited’ for the kind of war she’s trying to wage with the Royal Family.

Royal author and biographer made this claim in his new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Ahead of the actual memoir’s release, The Sunday Times quotes extracts from Mr Bower’s tell-all which claims, “Meghan seemed isolated, vulnerable and stifled by convention.”

“Apparently unwilling to accept that, unlike Hollywood, no one was counting the box office receipts of the crowds she attracted, she was waging a struggle for which she was not suited.”

“Scornful of the Palace’s explanation that attacking the media would rebound on her, she adopted Hollywood’s rulebook and took the initiative.”

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian reminisces high school memories, shares throwback snaps

Kourtney Kardashian reminisces high school memories, shares throwback snaps
Meghan Markle 'lacked any sense of humour', behaved ‘princessy’

Meghan Markle 'lacked any sense of humour', behaved ‘princessy’
Yazmin Oukellou opens up about aftereffects of brutal car crash

Yazmin Oukellou opens up about aftereffects of brutal car crash
Tom Bower speaks out on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘fascinating story’

Tom Bower speaks out on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘fascinating story’
Prince Harry ‘furious’ over Queen ‘snubbing’ his family before Megxit

Prince Harry ‘furious’ over Queen ‘snubbing’ his family before Megxit
Harper Beckham follows mother Victoria’s step in new glam pictures

Harper Beckham follows mother Victoria’s step in new glam pictures
Camilla 'increasingly high profile' ahead of Firm’s ‘master stroke’ plan

Camilla 'increasingly high profile' ahead of Firm’s ‘master stroke’ plan
Jennifer Garner goes for drive as ex Ben ties knot with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner goes for drive as ex Ben ties knot with Jennifer Lopez
'Johnny Depp Shot:' US bar sells new drink to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared'

'Johnny Depp Shot:' US bar sells new drink to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared'
Zayn Malik treats his fans with a ‘tattoo’ selfie

Zayn Malik treats his fans with a ‘tattoo’ selfie
Chris Evans looking for life partner: 'Someone that you want to live'

Chris Evans looking for life partner: 'Someone that you want to live'

Ben Affleck beats Jennifer Lopez in style as he goes full Hollywood white tux for nuptials

Ben Affleck beats Jennifer Lopez in style as he goes full Hollywood white tux for nuptials

Latest

view all