Ben Affleck's golden words about Jennifer Lopez will melt your heart

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are now officially married, had to wait for almost two decades to fulfil their desire.

Affleck shared his golden words about Lopez with Vanity Fair in 2003, saying: "Jennifer is a really wonderful, fabulous woman, smart and interesting. Spending time with her makes me a better person and a happier person."



The actor added: "It feels better to me to be with her than without her."

The Bennifer love saga is one that's been more than 20 years in the making. The Bennifer love saga. The two engaged in 2002, but postponed their wedding in September 2003 citing "the excessive media attention". They never made it down the aisle and officially called off their engagement in January 2004.

It then took another 17 years -- with children and marriages -- before Lopez and Affleck found their way back to one another. Affleck proposed to Lopez again in April while she was soaking in a bubble bath.

Lopez broke the news in her newsletter, as she wrote: "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed Saturday, during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.