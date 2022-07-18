Camilla no longer feels anxious about how she’ll be received by people: expert

 
A body language expert recently explained how Camilla Parker Bowles has changed from when Prince Charles first introduced her to the world.

During his recent conversation with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Darren Stanton said, “Nevertheless, Camilla is a strong and smart woman who has navigated the complex situation to where she finds herself today.”

“In the early days of the relationship it was clear from her body language, that although a very confident woman, she was still apprehensive and sometimes nervous in terms of how she would be received on the world stage.

“She initially did not attend so many official engagements, first seen at social occasions such as polo matches and smaller events, but not many official Royal engagements as I believe the palace wanted to introduce Camilla Parker Bowles to people’s minds slowly but surely,” he continued.

“As time went on and she was introduced more and more, her clothes became increasingly flamboyant,” he noted.

The expert said that now ‘we find a very different Camilla.’

“Now, Camilla is a very important person when it comes to attending various events with Charles …

"She is his rock and he looks for her all the time when he’s walking about with dignitaries, doing personal appearances and opening events. Camilla is always on hand to support him any way she can.”

