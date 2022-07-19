 
entertainment
Prince Harry follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle in US

Prince Harry follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle in US

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is seemingly following in the footsteps of his wife Meghan Markle by wading into the US politics.

The Duke reportedly waded into politics with his keynote speech at United Nations on Monday.

The British royal slammed the US Supreme Court for repealing the landmark abortion law last month.

Harry told the UN that the overturning of constitutional rights in the United States was part of "a global assault on democracy and freedom."

He cited the continuing fallout from the pandemic, climate change, disinformation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine before alluding to the Supreme Court's recent overturning of America's nationwide right to abortion.

"And from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom, the cause of Mandela's life," Harry said.

Prince Harry’s remarks on politics come as rumours continue to swirl that his wife Meghan has her sights set on becoming US President one day as she repeatedly makes waves as a political activist.

Mother of Archie and Lilibet also recently spoke against the Roe v Wade abortion ruling.

