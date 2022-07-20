 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez's mother always knew Ben Affleck's her daughter 'true love'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez’s mom Guadalupe Rodríguez always knew how deep the bond between her daughter and Ben Affleck is.

The View host Sunny Hostin disclosed on the show that she has spoken to JLo’s mom about her relationship with the Gone Girl actor.

“I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love,” Hostin said on the show while talking about the couple’s reunion.

“I’ve spoken to her mother, Lupe, about it. Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love,” she revealed.

Hostin further gushed over the couple’s 20-year-long love story, adding, “They’re gonna live happily ever after, and that’s why she took his last name and she loves him.”

“And that is it. This is it for her. She should have married him the first time,” she added.

Confirming her marriage to the love of her life, the Marry Me actor penned the details of her dreamy nuptials in her newsletter On The JLo.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," JLo wrote.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she added. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

