Wednesday Jul 20 2022
Brad Pitt dislikes being ‘photographed’ when he meets his kids

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Brad Pitt is very private when it comes to meeting his kids, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, as he hates being photographed while he’s with them.

The Bullet Train star recently visited his children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, in Italy but managed to keep the event private.

Now, a source revealed to Us Weekly that no pictures of the meetup were leaked because Pitt "doesn't want to be photographed."

"So the kids meet him nearby, where they won't be seen by people," the insider said while adding, "He lives and breathes for his kids."

"Family is everything to him," the source further added.

Pitt flew to Rome, where his kids are currently staying with their mother, to pay a visit to his twins before their birthday.

“Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule [on Without Blood] so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, it means a lot to her that he made the trip,” a source told OK! Magazine.

“She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” the insider added.

“But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed,” the source noted.

