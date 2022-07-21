 
Kim Kardashian makes hotel staff sign NDA to prevent pics with Pete

Kim Kardashian tried her best to fly under the radar with Pete Davidson amid their loved-up getaway to Far North Queensland.

Daily Mail Australia revealed that The Kardashians star’s top-notch security team remained on alert ensuring she goes undetected after touching down in Cairns on Saturday.

The outlet reported that sources close to the 41-year-old star shared that she “didn't want anyone knowing she was in Australia.”

“This is the one per cent of the time that she doesn't want to have to worry about getting glammed up and just wants to switch off,” they said.

“She's just here to spend time with Pete and has no plans on leaving the hotel. It's a very low-key trip and she doesn't want to be bothered,” the source added.

“Kim is happy to say ‘hi’ to you if you bump into her, but she definitely doesn't want to get her photograph taken on this trip.”

It was also reported that the hotel employees were asked to sign NDAs instructing them not to ask the Hollywood stars for selfies or autographs.

