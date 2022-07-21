Jennifer Lopez stuns in gorgeous patterned pants as she arrives to dance studio

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez turned heads as she flaunted her curves in a gorgeous pair of figure hugging patterned pants while arriving to her dance studio following her dreamy nuptials with Ben Affleck.



The Marry Me actor was spotted leaving her luxurious car flashing her midriff in a white t-shirt that read “LOVE > FEAR” with the multicolored bottoms.

The newlywed accessorized her look with a gold necklace and had a pair of over sized sunglasses covering her eyes.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





JLo wore white sneakers with her outfit and carried a large bag with her while her honey blonde hair were tied in a sleep top bun.

Lopez penned the heartwarming details of her big day in her newsletter On the JLo while she officially announced her wedding with Affleck.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last,” Lopez added.

JLo continued, “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”