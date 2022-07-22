Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels

Prince Harry is under fire for talking about climate change during his UN speech.

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex landed in New York to attend a UN session with wife Meghan Markle, where he would also honour the South African leader Nelson Mandela.

Amid his speech, Harry spoke of climate change and various other topics including US abortion rights.

Speaking of his speech, royal expert Richard Palmer has dubbed the moment "pretty vulnerable."

Mr Palmer told The Royal Round Up host Pandora Forsyth: "Well it was quite a cataclysmic speech, it was just doom-laden wasn't it.

"He talked about the pandemic, he talked about climate change.

"Of course, climate change - him and Meghan are pretty vulnerable on that.

"To a point, all politicians, all members of the Royal Family are vulnerable on it because they do quite a lot of travelling for their jobs."

"Where I think he was particularly vulnerable is their penchant for travelling on private jets," continued the royal expert.



"So they came over for the Jubilee in an executive jet, which we think would cost roughly estimated at around £160,000.

"And those private jets rack up a much bigger carbon footprint than if you were travelling on a passenger jet.

"My understanding is this time they did actually travel, he and Meghan did actually travel on a regular passenger service."

Mr Palmer added: "But there have been occasions in the past where they have lectured people."

