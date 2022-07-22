Millie Bobby Brown gushes over Jospeh Quinn's ‘Stranger Things” performance

German Comic Con announced that Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn had canceled his scheduled appearance at the convention on Saturday.

Joe’s shot to fame almost overnight after he made his debut as Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things in May, so he was in high demand at the convention.

In a social media post, they explained to disappointed fans that the British actor was no longer able to attend due to an issue with his passport.

However, this news came just four days after a video of Joe breaking down in tears during a Q&A at London Film and Comic Con went viral.

The moment came when reports of Joe being mistreated by staff at the event were surfacing, with multiple attendees claiming that they witnessed him get “yelled at” by organizers for spending too much time with fans.

So when German Comic Con confirmed that he’d no longer be attending the following weekend’s event, people began to speculate that this was actually due to his treatment at LFCC.

While Joe was unable to make the event, some of his Stranger Things costars were still in attendance, including 18-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven.

The young British actor praised Joe as she took part in a fan Q&A, even though she had no scenes with his character throughout the season.

During the panel, one fan mentioned a viral TikTok sound that was created off the back of one of Eddie’s scenes. In a clip from the event, Millie was asked about the song, to which she told the crowd: “You’re putting the pressure on me — how does it go?”

The audience then began to sing, which clearly took the actor by surprise. “Can I just say how weird that is, like, why is that a thing? Do you know what I mean?” she asked.

However, Millie then acknowledged the brilliant way that Joe brought his character to life, saying: “I mean, he did an amazing job and it was very good. I’m sure [the song] was also his idea. He’s very, very good.”