Queen Elizabeth to skip key event next month

Saturday Jul 23 2022
Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will attend the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham at various points between July 28 and August 8.

According to reports, the Queen won’t be attending.

Charles, accompanied by Camilla, will represent her at the opening ceremony. William and Kate will attend on August 2.

The Queen recently marked the Platinum Jubilee of reign.

She was also joined by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped down from their royal duties.

