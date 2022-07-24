 
entertainment
Meghan Markle’s ‘mouthpiece’ Prince Harry ‘undermining the Firm’

Prince Harry has been blasted for undermining the British monarchy, as Meghan Markle’s mouthpiece.

Foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner issued this accusation.

He shared his personal thoughts on Twitter and it read, “Prince Harry is increasingly just a mouthpiece for Meghan Markle's far-left political activism.

“A sad decline for a once hugely popular figure," Mr Gardiner went as far as to admit.

“He is actively undermining the British Monarchy by engaging in political attacks, and damaging the image of the Royal Family in America.”

