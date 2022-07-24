TXT and iann dior's 'Valley of Lies' becomes No.1 on iTunes





TXT's new single Valley of Lies released on July 22, featuring multi-platinum American artist iann dior. Soon enough, the song charted to the top of iTunes in various countries/regions across the globe.

As of 6 p.m. KST on July 23, Valley of Lies had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 15 different countries, including Argentina, Indonesia, Portugal, Malaysia, Poland, Colombia, Vietnam, Peru, and the Philippines.

BIGHIT MUSIC boy band and American recording artist's single culminates an indie alternative which also combines Rock and Hip hop. The music interestingly juxtaposes with the deep and melancholic lyrics.

TXT is currently in the United States for their first ever world tour ACT:LOVE SICK, soon afterwards they’ll be performing at America’s popular music festival Lollapalooza on July 31st.