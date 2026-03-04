Cillian Murphy talks ‘28 Years Later’ future, shuts down ‘Harry Potter’ buzz

Cillian Murphy is keeping fans on edge about the future of the 28 Years Later franchise.

Murphy recently reprised his role as Jim in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

To fans’ surprise he’s already hinting that the saga isn’t finished.

“Hope so! I’m ready anyway,” The Peaky Blinders star told The Times when asked if a sequel is in the works.

His words have fueled speculation that another installment could be on the horizon.

It would continue the cult horror series that began with Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later and evolved into a genre-defining franchise.

Murphy’s return has reignited excitement among longtime fans who see him as the heart of the series.

His willingness to step back into the apocalyptic world suggests that the creative team may be preparing to expand the story even further.

As for the swirling rumors about him joining HBO’s Harry Potter series, Murphy was quick to shut them down.

His name had been linked to the role of Voldemort, but he clarified, “I’m categorically not.”

The series has already cast its leads, leaving Murphy focused firmly on his own projects.

For now, all eyes remain on whether 28 Years Later will rise again and Murphy’s readiness makes the possibility feel closer than ever.