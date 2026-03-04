Kerry Katona recalls her own meltdown after Britany Spears' bold posts

Kerry Katona compared her own past struggles to Britany's in 2007

Britany Spears continues to share bold and weird dancing videos across a series of clips.

Now, Kerry Katona, 45, has opened up about her concerns for the pop star's wellbeing, comparing her own past struggles to Britany's infamous 2007 meltdown.

Writing in her New! Magazine column, the former Atomic Kitten star said she is worried about Britany after the singer returned to Instagram with another one of her 'erratic' dance videos.

She wrote: 'I'm so worried about Britney Spears. She returned to Instagram recently with one of her typical posts and if she's gonna do stuff like that she might as well set up an OnlyFans account. It's bad!

'I am genuinely concerned about her wellbeing and it is so, so sad to see.'

Kerry went on to explain that, while she runs her own OnlyFans account for over-18s, she prefers to keep her Instagram PG and family-orientated.

She continued: 'I was in the same era as Britney when she shaved her head. I was going through my own meltdown and I was nicknamed the British version of Britney Spears. I got through it, though.'

It comes after Britney returned to Instagram with a new racy video, just days after she posted other dancing videos in which her top struggled to cover her up.