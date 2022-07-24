 
Sunday Jul 24 2022
Kate Moss shares horrific story about her early career

British model Kate Moss has shared shocking details about her younghood, saying she was targetted by predators in her youth.

Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend, in an interview, revealed a photographer attempted to coerce her into a top-less shoot when she was just 15-yeay old.

The model, 48, appeared on BBC Radio 4(opens in new tab)'s Desert Island Discs which has hosted a number of interviews with celebrities from across the world. Fans were excited to learn more about the supermodel but were shocked when the star shared some of the horrific stories about her early career.

"I had a horrible experience for a bra catalog and I was only 15 probably and he said, 'take your top off', and I took my top off. And I was really shy then about my body. And he said 'take your bra off,' and I could feel there was something wrong so I got my stuff and I ran away."

The supermodel went on: "I'm actually really shy in front of the camera, I don't like having my picture taken when it's not at work. I don't like having selfies or snapshots. I find it difficult to be myself in front of the camera, I find it much easier to be someone else," she said.

Moss revealed that she cried 'a lot' on different sets and reflected on a time in her youth where she was embarrassed by a photographer in a shoot.

When asked what she cried about, Kate responded, "I didn't wanna take my top off and I didn't, I was really really self-conscious about my body and she would say, 'if you don't take your top off I'm not going to book you for Elle,' and I would cry."

Kate Moss added that it was 'painful' to reflect on these memories because the photographer was her best friend who she loved, but Corinne was a 'tricky' person to work with. She concluded by saying that ultimately the pictures were 'amazing' and changed her career, but she also 'suffered for them.'

