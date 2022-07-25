 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Black Panther’ cast remember Boseman ahead of ‘Wakanda Forever’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

‘Black Panther’ cast remember Boseman ahead of ‘Wakanda Forever’

The cast and director of the upcoming sequel to Marvel Studios blockbuster "Black Panther" paid tribute to their late co-star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday and said they worked through their grief while making the new film.

Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and other stars appeared at the Comic-Con pop culture convention in San Diego to preview "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is slated to hit theaters in November.

Boseman, who played the title character in the 2018 film, died of cancer at age 43 two years after the movie's release, prompting a rewrite of the next installment.

Director Ryan Coogler recalled watching scenes from the first "Black Panther" with Boseman at an earlier Comic-Con and the actor gripping his shoulder with excitement, Reuters reported.

"I promise you I can feel his hand on me right now," Coogler said. "His spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture, and the impact he made on his industry, it will be felt forever."

The cast and creators embraced in a hug on stage after fans were shown a trailer that revealed the fictional kingdom of Wakanda grappling with the loss of their former leader. The scenes were met with resounding applause.

"Sharing this trailer was cathartic and very highly emotional," Nyong'o told Reuters after the presentation. "We've all been through quite a bit."

Wright said several scenes in the new film were fueled by the cast dealing with the loss of Boseman.

"Those are raw emotions that you saw in that trailer," Wright said. "We weren't faking. It was real because we feel so deeply and we are grieving so deeply."...Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' opens to No. 1 with $44 million

Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' opens to No. 1 with $44 million
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate

Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, William and Kate Middleton urged to lay down their guns and repair rift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, William and Kate Middleton urged to lay down their guns and repair rift
Queen forced to step back: Kate Middleton and Prince William given vital role

Queen forced to step back: Kate Middleton and Prince William given vital role
'Firm could be in trouble if Prince Charles reigns alone'

'Firm could be in trouble if Prince Charles reigns alone'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'lost' without royals, says Sharon Osbourne

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'lost' without royals, says Sharon Osbourne
Girls' Generation surprise fans with much-awaited return

Girls' Generation surprise fans with much-awaited return
TWICE's Nayeon give's first full-length interview to Korean Magazine after solo debut

TWICE's Nayeon give's first full-length interview to Korean Magazine after solo debut
Prince Harry's claim about Royal Family in Oprah interview 'proved wrong': Expert

Prince Harry's claim about Royal Family in Oprah interview 'proved wrong': Expert
Kim Kardashian showers support on daughter North as she plays basketball

Kim Kardashian showers support on daughter North as she plays basketball
Paddy McGuinness denies infidelity allegations amid marital split

Paddy McGuinness denies infidelity allegations amid marital split
Ryan Gosling never knew ‘I’m a bird’ line from ‘The Notebook’ will spark joy

Ryan Gosling never knew ‘I’m a bird’ line from ‘The Notebook’ will spark joy

Latest

view all