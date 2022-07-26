 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'ghastly' memoir 'ghostwritten' by wife Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Prince Harry ghastly memoir ghostwritten by wife Meghan Markle
Prince Harry 'ghastly' memoir 'ghostwritten' by wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's upcoming autobiography is words of Meghan Markle, says royal expert.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported the “bombshell memoir is written and a finished manuscript has been signed off by lawyers”.

“The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes.

"It’s done and out of Harry’s hands.

“The publishing date has been pushed back once.

"However, it is on track for the end of the year.”

Responding to the report, foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner said: "This will be ghastly.

"Much of it probably ghostwritten by Meghan.

"Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir written and likely to be on shelves by Christmas."

The Duke's memoir is released in collaboration with Penguin Random. The book was originally rumoured to be out in October.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'arrogance' is simply shocking: 'She has fractious relationships'

Meghan Markle 'arrogance' is simply shocking: 'She has fractious relationships'
'Poison blooded' Prince Harry 'will not mind' hurting William over memoir: Expert

'Poison blooded' Prince Harry 'will not mind' hurting William over memoir: Expert
Meghan Markle 'clearly' married into royals because of 'status': Biographer

Meghan Markle 'clearly' married into royals because of 'status': Biographer
IVE announces comeback date with their new album 'After Like'

IVE announces comeback date with their new album 'After Like'
WJSN Exy and Yeoreum test positive for COVID-19

WJSN Exy and Yeoreum test positive for COVID-19
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their Royal titles after Duke's memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their Royal titles after Duke's memoir?
Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism

Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism
Prince Harry slammed for his 'outright criticism of US government'

Prince Harry slammed for his 'outright criticism of US government'
Gigi Hadid puts her tanned and toned physique on display in body-fitted blue gown

Gigi Hadid puts her tanned and toned physique on display in body-fitted blue gown
Meghan Markle turned ‘arrogant’ on ‘Suits’ set after finding Prince Harry

Meghan Markle turned ‘arrogant’ on ‘Suits’ set after finding Prince Harry

Royals ‘controlled’ Meghan Markle’s role on 'Suits’ before wedding to Harry

Royals ‘controlled’ Meghan Markle’s role on 'Suits’ before wedding to Harry
Prince William asked uncle to ‘intervene’ in Harry, Meghan’s royal wedding

Prince William asked uncle to ‘intervene’ in Harry, Meghan’s royal wedding

Latest

view all