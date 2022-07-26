Jennifer Garner posts about ‘worries’ after ex Ben Affleck’s wedding

Jennifer Garner left fans curious with her cryptic post about ‘worries’ after her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Hollywood star, who shares three children with Affleck, shared a relatable post.

"'No worries either way', when I'm actually worrying both ways plus a secret third way,” the post read.

The tweet came after the 13 Going on 30 star dropped a video of herself parasailing above Lake Tahoe.

Meanwhile, Garner reportedly sent an adorable gift to the newly-wed couple.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the Adam Project star sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers to congratulate the newlyweds which left the JLo feeling “really touched.”

“[J.Lo] thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close,” the source told the outlet about the platonic relationship the Gone Girl actor maintained with his ex-wife while raising their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

“Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married,” the insider said before adding that Garner thinks Lopez “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.”

“He is all those things now, and Jen truly believes that the two of them were meant to be together,” the source revealed.