Kate Moss dishes on working with Mark Wahlberg on iconic Calvin Klein shoot

Kate Moss admitted that she didn't have "good memories" working with Mark Wahlberg on 1992 Calvin Klein campaign that launched her as a model in the fashion industry.



In a recent interview with BBC’s Desert Island Discs, the former supermodel shared, "Mark was very macho and it was all about him.”

Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend mentioned the Infinite actor was a famous rapper at the time known as Marky Mark.

“He had a big entourage. And I was just this kind of model, who felt vulnerable and scared,” stated the 48-year-old.

To this end, she added, “I think they played on my vulnerability. And I was like, quite young and innocent. Calvin loved that.”

Kate revealed that she suffered from anxiety as she could not get out of bed for quite some time.

“It didn’t feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Mark admitted he was “probably a little rough around the edges.”