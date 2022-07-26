Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes

Prince William, who has emerged as an increasingly integral member of the Royal Family in recent years, once had "terrible fights" with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, according to a royal expert.

Katie Nicholl, a royal author, claimed in her 2010 book ‘Harry and William’ that the Duke of Cambridge clashed with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, then Laura Parker Bowles, on several occasions.



She said: "William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes."

Nicholl went on to quote a family friend of the royals as saying: "William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother, which would send Laura into a rage.

"Laura was not having any of it. She would take a hard line and fire back at William 'your father has ruined my life."



The author also wrote that Laura and her brother Tom had been "teased mercilessly" at school because their mother was in a relationship with Prince Charles.

She continued: "When Charles telephoned Camilla at the family home in Wiltshire, Laura would pick up an extension and shout down the receiver 'why don’t you stop calling mummy and leave our family alone.'"



"She couldn’t care less that it was the Prince of Wales, she blamed him for breaking up her parents’ marriage and was not afraid to tell William so."

William's relationship with Camilla did not get off to a good start. Royal biographer Penny Junor highlighted this in her book 'Born to be King'.

She wrote: "I think the relationship between them all is warm now but if I'm honest, it wasn't then. I think they found it hard. To be fair to Camilla, she never tried to be mummy but she was the 'other woman' and she was there and taking daddy's time."

Quoting a royal source, Daily Mail also reported : "There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla's marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn't have the best relationship with his father back then."



In his book 'Battle of Brothers', Robert Lacey writes that Camilla was shocked by William's temper in the early days.