Mark Ronson finds ‘new gig’ thanks to Dua Lipa

Mark Ronson might be a Grammy-winning producer and an acclaimed musician, but it turns out he’s got a new skill.

The Back to Black producer discovered a “new gig” after taking directions from longtime friend and collaborator, Dua Lipa.

Fresh of receiving the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Music award during the 2026 BRIT awards ceremony, the musician shared a funny clip in the sixth slide of the latest carousel on his Instagram grid.

The brief clip captured the Levitating hitmaker lip syncing an audio, directing the other person on how to hold the camera and frame a shot perfectly.

Donning a white fur coat over a black mini dress, the pop star gave step-by-step instructions, “Right up right down…like you are just having fun like dadadadad…you don’t even know there's a camera on you.”

“Up up up and down down down and back up,” she commanded. With a mobile phone in his head, Ronson obediently followed along, creating a hilarious reel backstage at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.

The 10-time Grammy winning music producer then reposted the same video on his Instagram Stories on Monday, March 2, with a caption that read, “New gig!”

Over the weekend, Ronson shared the BRITs stage with Lipa, 30, for a stunning medley of his hits.

His February 28 live performance also included a deeply emotional tribute to the late Amy Winehouse, as he performed Back to Black and Valerie alongside her former band, The Dap-Kings.