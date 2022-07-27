Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'monumental argument' with royals triggered Megxit

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were shown their place and future in the royal family at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in 2020.

In his book, author Tom Bower talks about the 'monumental argument' that speed up Megxit.

He said it happened after "Palace officials … decided to publicly humiliate [Harry and Meghan]".

The royal author wrote: "Reality hit two days later, on 9th March. A monumental argument blew up after Harry was told that he and Meghan could not join the family’s procession through Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service.

"Although the order of service listed Harry and Meghan walking behind the Queen, Palace officials had revised their decision. Suspicious about the Sussexes they decided to publicly humiliate them.

"Harry was told that having stepped down from royal duties, he and Meghan would sit and wait with the congregation. The prospect of the televised image of their isolation in the Abbey appalled them".

He added: "By then they were keenly aware of Kate and William’s antagonism. William had not offered a brotherly welcome and Kate was outright distant towards her sister-in-law.

"Eventually, to end the dispute, William and Kate agreed they too would wait with Harry and Meghan. As the members of the Royal Family filed into the Abbey, the frayed relationships could not be concealed.

"Kate had blanked the Sussexes and William’s greeting was cold. Harry looked strained. Meghan’s face showed bemusement."

