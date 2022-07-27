Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner slam Instagram head over 'TikTok' redesign: Adam Mosseri defends changes

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has locked horns with reality stars and businesswomen Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner after the pair slammed changes on the social media service as "trying to be TikTok".

Mosseri defended some of the changes - as well as promised that others were only tests meant to help figure out what's best for users.

Kardashian and Jenner posted a message to their hundreds of millions of followers stating "Make Instagram Instagram Again" complaining about the company's new focus on video.



"Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute photos of my friends," the post said.



Mr Mosseri, in a video response posted to Twitter, said that Instagram expected more and more of the user-uploaded content to become video over time - and that this was something the platform had to adapt to accommodate.

"We're going to have to lean in to that shift," he said.

The new changes to Instagram include copying TikTok's algorithmically suggested main feed, as well as Meta pushing "reels" which are short videos in the style of TikTok content.



Users have complained that the change to the app has undermined their ability to see posts from their loves ones which Meta's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has historically described as his social media platforms' main purpose.

Mosseri said that video content is what Instagram users are liking, sharing and generally consuming more on the platform - although it will continue to support photographs. He recognised there were criticisms of the full-screen feed which Instagram was currently testing and which some users have complained about.

He also acknowledged that users were complaining about receiving more recommendations - posts from accounts they don't follow. Mosseri said these were meant to help everyone discover new content, and that they were an "effective and important" way to help content creators reach new people.

Criticism from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and other socialites and social media influencers may have a significant impact on the the platforms' performance in the stock market.