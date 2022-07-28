 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
Prince Harry desperate to ‘appease’ Netflix by ‘washing dirty linen publically’

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Prince Harry is reportedly desperate to satisfy Netflix and ‘satiate its pint of blood’ demands about the Royal Family.

Royal author and expert Angela Levin made this claim during one of her interviews with Palace Confidential on MailPlus.

She began by pointing out how Prince Harry’s memoir will effectively be “washing dirty linen in public and it can be small things.”

“He's supposed to be getting about £13million,” after all.

“They want a story and they won't want how lovely everything is because that's not going to work,” she added, referencing Netflix’s ‘pint of blood’ approach.

“I think that it could be a small argument between people that he would blow up or it could be revealing secrets about security.”

But at the end of the day, “It could be almost anything. An A-Z of what he's complaining about.” Especially since Prince Harry seems to have “a lot of poison in his blood.”

