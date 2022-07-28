 
Meghan Markle worried ‘Revenge’ book is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

Meghan Markle is allegedly ‘unhappy and ‘stressed’ over Tom Bower’s explosive book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

According to Heat Magazine, a source spilt the beans that the Duchess of Sussex "feels the book is very nasty and uncalled for."

However, the claims inside the book “made her all the more determined to stand up for herself, but equally, this is a sharp reminder that they have a colossal amount of repair work to do if this narrative is ever going to go away."

The source added that despite "their bravado and stubbornness," the couple doesn’t “want to be at war with the world forever and there's a lot that hasn't come out yet.”

“This book is pretty savage, but the worry is that it's just the tip of the iceberg,” the insider added.

The British author claimed in his book that the Suits alum controlled the narrative in her story with the royal family and played the victim.

