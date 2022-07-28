 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France
Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France 

Hollywood star Johnny Depp found himself surrounded by hundreds of die-hard fans in Paris.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was clicked waving and greeting his admirers as he stepped out of a famous eatery in the French capital in the early hours of the morning on Thursday.

Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

Depp, 59, won over the hearts of his millions of fans as he posed for selfies and signed autographs for a big crowd who waited outside the venue for him till 2:30am.

The Edward Scissorhands actor sported a dark jacket with a matching pair of trousers. He wore a grey shirt along with his signature hat and a pair of sunglasses as he greeted his fans.

The Rum Diary star finished off his look for the evening with several gold necklaces and matching earrings.

Johnny Depp wins hearts as he clicks pics, signs autographs for fans in France

For the unversed, Depp is currently in Paris - shooting his first film since winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. He will be seen playing the role of King Louis XV in La Favourite. 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge

Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge
Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Hailey Bieber baffled as quips about sleeping with Stephen Baldwin

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves Hailey Bieber baffled as quips about sleeping with Stephen Baldwin
Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills

Prince Harry’s security bid 'drowning' the public nearly £100 in legal bills
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood

Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood
Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show

Brad Pitt reveals he loves watching THIS creative show
Prince Harry’s ‘outright criticism’ comes under fire: report

Prince Harry’s ‘outright criticism’ comes under fire: report
True Thompson channels classy ‘lady’ look in new snaps from her private jet

True Thompson channels classy ‘lady’ look in new snaps from her private jet

Lamar Odom jokes Khloe Kardashian could’ve hollered at him for another baby

Lamar Odom jokes Khloe Kardashian could’ve hollered at him for another baby
Zayn Malik flaunts pink hair in rare social media post

Zayn Malik flaunts pink hair in rare social media post
Prince Harry’s ‘bitter reaction’ over Meghan Markle rejection laid bare

Prince Harry’s ‘bitter reaction’ over Meghan Markle rejection laid bare
Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about the struggles of nepotism kids in Hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about the struggles of nepotism kids in Hollywood
Meghan Markle worried ‘Revenge’ book is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

Meghan Markle worried ‘Revenge’ book is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’

Latest

view all