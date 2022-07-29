 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Frightening’ plan to kill Diana, Charles revealed by Duran Duran drummer

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

FileFootage

Duran Duran headlined the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday in the presence of Prince Charles and Camilla.

However, this is not the first time the artists performed in front of the royal family as the Princess of Wales attended a string of their live performances.

Back in 2015, drummer Roger Taylor revealed their London charity gig was the “shocking” plot aimed to “kill Diana and Charles and everyone in the room” by the Irish Republican Army (IRA).

During his conversation with the Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine, the drummer claimed, “They wanted to kill Diana and Charles and everybody in the room.

“It was so shocking. We were only made aware of it years later, but it was very frightening,” describing it as the “scariest moment” of his life.

The outlet also quoted Sean O’Callaghan's book 'The Informer', which read: "It was a brilliant but horrific plan.

"The IRA leadership was still desperate to strike at the heart of the British Establishment in revenge for the death of Bobby Sands and nine other hunger strikers.

"If Charles and Diana were murdered by the IRA, Anglo-Irish relations would sink to a new low.

"The fallout for the Irish community, particularly in London, can only be guessed at – something the IRA leadership would have regarded as a bonus."

More From Entertainment:

‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk recalls life-changing heart attack from last year

‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk recalls life-changing heart attack from last year

Meghan Markle would rather focus on mental health than 'Revenge' book

Meghan Markle would rather focus on mental health than 'Revenge' book
Queen Elizabeth’s message for Commonwealth Games: Interesting facts disclosed

Queen Elizabeth’s message for Commonwealth Games: Interesting facts disclosed
Selena Gomez gets emotional as she thanks fans for growing up with her

Selena Gomez gets emotional as she thanks fans for growing up with her
Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence bringing their world premieres to Toronto

Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence bringing their world premieres to Toronto
Shakira warned of eight year imprisonment over alleged tax fraud

Shakira warned of eight year imprisonment over alleged tax fraud
Fans think BLACKPINK's Jisoo AI avatar doesn't match her in real

Fans think BLACKPINK's Jisoo AI avatar doesn't match her in real
Kylie Jenner oozes oomph in chic black figure-hugging catsuit, see pics

Kylie Jenner oozes oomph in chic black figure-hugging catsuit, see pics
Prince Charles declares Commonwealth Games open with Queen’s message

Prince Charles declares Commonwealth Games open with Queen’s message
Dua Lipa issues apology after fireworks went off during her concert leaving three injured

Dua Lipa issues apology after fireworks went off during her concert leaving three injured
Meghan Markle urges Prince Harry to tell truth in his memoir

Meghan Markle urges Prince Harry to tell truth in his memoir

Latest

view all