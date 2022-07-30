 
entertainment
Mandy Moore reflects on unmedicated childbirth second time due to rare blood disorder

Mandy Moore recently spoke up that she would have unmedicated birth this time due to rare blood disorder in latest interview.

Speaking to TODAY Parents, the This is Us star shared that she did not receive “an epidural during first childbirth due to an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP)”.

“My platelets are too low for an epidural,” said the mother of 17-month-old son.

She continued, “It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again.”

Independent cited National Health Service report and mentioned, “Those that suffer from ITP have shortage of platelets. Having low platelets does not make you feel any different and most sufferers have no symptoms at all.”

In June, the actress shared that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, were set to become parents again.

“I wish medication was an option – just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we’ll just push forth like we did last time,” she added.

